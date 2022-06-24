Brenda Faye Hart (Notter) (Bren) age 72 died 6/16/2022 of natural causes at her home in Jackson, MI surrounded by her family.

Brenda Hart was born on April 28, 1950 in Saginaw, MI. She attended Clare High School in Clare, MI. where she graduated in 1968. She attended Delta College near the Tri-Cities where she earned an Associates Degree in Nursing and qualified to become a Registered Nurse. She lived and practiced as a nurse all over the country and worked in the ER, OBGYN, hospice, and diabetic education. In 2006, Brenda was recognized as Diabetic Educator of the Year in the state of Michigan.

Brenda was a life long Christian who lived out the spirit of Christianity by including everyone, being merciful, kind, and generous. When she wasn’t working or serving the community, she could be found playing Scrabble, Boggle or Words with Friends and occasionally at the casino. She was always up for an adventure and traveled when she could.

She loved her family and especially grandkids and children and they were the apple of her eye as was her high school sweetheart and spouse of 52 years Joe -they were inseparable.

Brenda was preceded in death by her brother Ike Notter, mother Esther Notter(Meyer), father Harold Notter, and sister Joyce Goodrich(Notter). She is survived by her husband Joe Hart, sister and brother in law Jim and Barbara Perrine (Notter),her brother and sister in law Ken and Ann Notter(Kortsha), brother in law Mike Goodrich, son and daughter in law Jon and Kerry Hart(Van Putten), son and daughter in law Joe and Diana Hart(Brethauer), and her grandchildren Josh Hart, Aiden Hart, Loren Hart, and Emma Hart.

Services will be held on June 25 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1505 W. Michigan Avenue Jackson, MI 49202. Visitation will be from 2-3 pm immediately followed by the funeral service at 3 pm. The service will be livestreamed at www.immanueljackson.org. Masks are optional but are encouraged. In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Diabetic Association or to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements assisted by Desnoyer Funeral Homes of Jackson, MI.