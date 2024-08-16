Burr Oak delays start of school year by two weeks

Due to delays in construction and the safety concerns for students, the Burr Oak Board of Education announced they have chosen to delay the start of the 2024/25 school year.

Classes which were scheduled to begin on Monday, August 19th, are now set to begin on Tuesday, September 3rd. A plan is underway to keep the school calendar as close to possible as the original, and information pertaining to possible changes will be posted at a later date.

Further updates can be found at burroakcs.org.

