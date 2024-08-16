Due to delays in construction and the safety concerns for students, the Burr Oak Board of Education announced they have chosen to delay the start of the 2024/25 school year.
Classes which were scheduled to begin on Monday, August 19th, are now set to begin on Tuesday, September 3rd. A plan is underway to keep the school calendar as close to possible as the original, and information pertaining to possible changes will be posted at a later date.
Further updates can be found at burroakcs.org.
Burr Oak delays start of school year by two weeks
