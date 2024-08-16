Food service, cell phone policy among changes at Sturgis Public Schools

Superintendent Art Ebert at a board of education meeting, Aug. 12. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

The 2024-25 academic year official begins Aug. 19 at Sturgis Public Schools.

Superintendent Art Ebert recently provided an overview of changes, enhancements and programs the district will install in 2024-25.

School meals partnership

SPS entered a partnership with Taher to provide school meals. Taher is a family owned business that cooks from scratch.

“They partner with farmers and growers who are committed to sustainable practices and humane standards,” Ebert said. “Their licensed dietitians stay current on advancements in nutritional knowledge, and continuously weave these into school menus.”

Dietary transition includes additional whole grain ingredients and a phase-out of trans fat.

Phone rules for students

Earlier in 2024, SPS held a community “visioning” session to explore the impact of cell phone use on student performance.

“We all agreed that this is a complex issue, agreed that our goal is to maximize every student’s true potential, and came to the conclusion that despite their benefits, cell phones have overwhelmingly become a barrier to learning and student well-being,” Ebert said.

Students may possess a cell phone during school hours only if it is turned off or silenced and is kept in a locker. There are situational exceptions if a device is used for a purpose such as health-related monitoring.

Additional details: bit.ly/3YGobbB.

‘Viceroy’ approach

The district is embarking on an updated “suspension avoidance” initiative. All out-of-school and in-school suspensions one or more days in duration will attend the “Viceroy” program instead of being sent home or going to in-school suspension for the assigned period.

“We are making this change because not all students mind getting sent home, and the Viceroy Program will be designed to ensure that students stay on-top of school work; engage in a meaningful consequence; and reflect, learn, set goals and leave with a behavior or safety plan,” Ebert said.

Staff additions

Sturgis Public Schools is increasing from one to two sections of begindergarten, housed at Wall School. Begindergarten helps to support young kindergarten students by giving them a second year of kindergarten in a smaller classroom setting.

The district also is adding a teacher to support English Language Learners at Congress and Wenzel.

Enhanced literacy resources

Sturgis Public Schools was selected to receive a grant from the state of Michigan to enhance literacy instruction by investing in research-based “best practices” and professional learning, Ebert said.

The funding, totaling about $414,000, from the literacy grant will be used to support K-5 teachers and classrooms throughout the school district with classroom libraries and textbooks and professional development.

Administrative changes

In July, Britt Gross was named assistant superintendent, succeeding Nicole Gittinger, who has retired.

Gross previously was employed by Polk County Public Schools in Florida in a variety of roles, including reading teacher, freshman academy dean, assistant principal, director of student learning and evaluation, and most recently middle school principal at Lake Alfred Polytech Academy.

In May, Christine Welc was named principal at Eastwood Elementary School, filling the position left by Mike Miller.

Welc previously served as an educator at Richmond Middle School, Detroit Merit Academy, Warrendale Charter Academy and as principal at Paramount Charter Academy in Kalamazoo.

Strategic plan

At the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year, the district developed a strategic plan, with a goal to maximize each student’s potential.

“We plan on accomplishing this by teaming with families and the community to provide engaging and rigorous student-focused learning environments,” Ebert said.

The learning environments are anchored in the following beliefs:

Every person matters.

Every person deserves an opportunity to feel fulfilled and successful.

All can learn.

All are capable of more than they believe they are.

Challenges are part of learning and increase perseverance and resilience.

Online: Britt Gross: bit.ly/4dGIgmq

Christine Welc: bit.ly/3SKJ6GU

www.sturgisps.org/calendar