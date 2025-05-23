Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office displays survivor artwork in support of sexual assault awareness

To show support for sexual assault survivors, the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office is displaying a powerful piece of artwork in the Victim’s Unit, thanks to a continued partnership with Bronson Sexual Assault Services (SAS).

The display of survivor-created artwork underscores the collaborative efforts between the Calhoun County Victims’ Unit and SAS to provide advocacy and support for youth and caregivers throughout child abuse cases. This initiative not only offers visible solidarity but also serves as a tribute to the strength of survivors within our community.

Each April, in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, SAS hosts a benefit dinner to raise critical funds for programs supporting survivors and their families. As part of this year’s silent auction, two moving pieces of artwork—created by survivors of all ages—were purchased by community partners and generously donated for display.

The first piece, titled “Survivor Ribbons,” features an array of colorful ribbons inscribed with words and images expressing what survivorship means to each artist. The second piece, “Handprints,” is a vibrant collection of multi-colored handprints encircling a teal ribbon, the national symbol of sexual assault awareness and prevention.

“Displaying this survivor artwork in our Victims’ Unit serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact local resources have on victims of abuse,” said Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert. “The hope is they will encourage conversation and empower more victims to report their experiences and seek help.”

The Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to supporting survivors, raising awareness, and strengthening partnerships that provide critical services to those impacted by sexual assault and abuse.

If you or someone you know is in need of sexual assault services, please contact Bronson Sexual Assault Services’ 24/7 confidential support line at 1-888-383-2192.