The Chambers County area Etc. mourn the passing of 99 year old Catherine Pitts Crook!

Mrs. Catherine Pitts Crook, 99, of LaFayette died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 731 First Street SE, LaFayette at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Gary L. Dixon officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) to the funeral hour. Interment will be in Essie J. Handy cemetery, LaFayette. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Catherine was born on August 23, 1922 and was reared in LaFayette by her parents, George A. Pitts and Susie Lyles Pitts. She was a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and was there when the church was established and built. Catherine enjoyed Sunday School and served in various capacities including President of the Missionary Society, director of the youth and youth choir and planned and implemented numerous worship programs. Catherine was joined in marriage to the late Milledge E. Crook on March 9,1953 and together they built a strong home and family.

Catherine graduated from Chambers County Training School in 1943. She was a 1948 graduate of Miles College in Birmingham, Alabama where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in English and Social Studies. She earned her Master of Science degree in 1966 from Alabama A&M University. She taught at several schools in Chambers County including Liberty, Riverview, Hopewell, Philip High School, Five Points High School, Lafayette High School and Valley High School. She was among the first Black teachers to integrate schools in Chambers County. Prior to retiring in 1993, she was recognized as Teacher of the Year in Chambers County and was active in local and state education activities. She also taught Adult Education classes for ten years. Her illustrious career as an educator spanned forty-five years and ten months.

In addition, Catherine was inducted into Theta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in LaGrange Georgia in 1975. In 1976, she was one of 18 charter members of Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated in Lanett, Alabama. Soror Crook introduced the AKADADEMIA

Scholarship Ball to the Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter and served as director of the ball for many years.

Catherine is survived by her two daughters: Deborah (Charles) Smith, Madison and Beverly Crook, LaFayette; seven grandchildren: Brian Smith, Birmingham, Erin (Shaquita) Smith, Louisville, KY and Sherylynn Smith, Madison, Brianna, Kianna, Jasmine and Carisma Crook all of LaFayette; four great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Lurleen Crook, West Chester, PA; a special daughter, Harolyn Barton Scott, LaGrange, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her beloved Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Family.