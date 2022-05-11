The Greater Paw Paw Area National Day of Prayer Gathering 2022 was held Thursday, May 5, on the steps of the Van Buren County Courthouse in Paw Paw. The event featured music of local singer, songwriter and musician Jean Watson Roberts. Several area pastors, as well as community residents offered 10 different prayers during the gathering.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod
Residents gather for National Day of Prayer
The Greater Paw Paw Area National Day of Prayer Gathering 2022 was held Thursday, May 5, on the steps of the Van Buren County Courthouse in Paw Paw. The event featured music of local singer, songwriter and musician Jean Watson Roberts. Several area pastors, as well as community residents offered 10 different prayers during the gathering.