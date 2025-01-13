Metty hired as new Three Rivers DDA director

Angie Metty, who owns a local hair salon and is the current Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority administrative assistant, was officially hired as the new executive director of the during the DDA board’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A local Three Rivers business owner was officially hired to be the new executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority.

Angie Metty, who owns Reflections Hair Studio on South Main Street in Three Rivers and is also an administrative assistant with the DDA, was hired in a unanimous vote of the DDA’s board at their Thursday, Jan. 9 meeting to be the new executive director after a months-long hiring process. The hiring is effective immediately.

“You’ve done a fantastic job as administrative assistant,” DDA Board Chair Andrew George said to Metty during discussion prior to the vote. “That was very key in the recommendation that we made. Obviously, there’s a lot of learning for you to go through still, but I’m super proud of what you’ve accomplished, A, as a board member, but B, stepping into that admin role and then stepping up to be the director too.”

Metty, a Three Rivers resident, officially takes over the role that was vacated by former executive director Cameron Mains, who resigned in September. Around that time, Metty was hired as the DDA’s administrative assistant, resigning from the DDA board in the process. She was on the DDA board since 2022.

She was one of a few candidates the DDA interviewed throughout the process and was one of two finalists, along with Honor Flight Network National Program Director Bobbie Bradley. The two were selected as finalists and interviewed a second time in November, with a third interview taking place within the last month.

The board gave a round of applause after the vote to hire Metty.

Following the meeting, Metty said she is looking forward to her new role as director and the responsibilities it will bring.

“I feel like I have some pretty big shoes to fill from the past,” Metty said. “I look forward to helping the community and the businesses downtown in the district become better than what they are now.”

Metty said she hopes to accomplish “bringing our community together” under her leadership of the DDA.

“Just bringing the community and the businesses and the stakeholders together, and the city,” Metty said. “I’d like to even bring in more businesses downtown in the district and make our events bigger and better.”

According to George, Metty will make a salary of $43,888 as DDA director.

In other business…

The board approved a letter of resignation from George as board chair effective at the end of the January meeting. George has previously said he would not seek re-appointment and resign from the board back in August, with a “tentative” effective date of Feb. 1 with a possible extension to May 1, however his term expires on March 1. Vice Chair Charlie Wolgamood will be the acting chair until a new permanent chair is approved.

The board approved recommending two downtown businesses for Match on Main grants from the state: The Riviera Theatre and Bar for interior renovation items, which George said includes an extension of the businesses into the adjacent Sunglass Hut building, and Sutra Indian Cuisine for technical assistance items, such as general marketing, technology and other operational expenses like a website or social media campaigns. The recommendations and applications will be sent to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, with the awardees to be announced in late June.

The board set their annual winter budget retreat for Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HG Real Estate in downtown Three Rivers. A board meeting will take place first, followed by the budget retreat.

The board held a discussion about possibly hiring a new maintenance person for downtown. No official action was taken.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.