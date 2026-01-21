Mother/Son Game Night coming to OHS Jan. 30

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Meet the team, play some games, grab a snack and stick around for tipoff—that’s the playbook for this year’s Mother/Son Game Night at Otsego High School.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30, and will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the high school. The Mother/Son activities lead directly into that night’s boys varsity basketball matchup between Otsego and Niles. The Otsego girls varsity game will be played first, with the boys contest serving as the centerpiece for the Mother/Son attendees.

Presented by the Otsego Grad Bash Committee, the evening gives boys in the district a chance to spend time with a special adult in their life—whether it’s a mom, grandma or another family member—while also getting to interact with the varsity basketball team.

According to event materials, Mother/Son Night will include games, raffle prizes and refreshments, along with a meet-and-greet and autograph session with the varsity players.

For many younger Bulldogs, that interaction with the team has become one of the most memorable parts of the night, offering a rare chance to get up close with the athletes they cheer for during the season.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase at a rate of $15 per family or $20 at the door. Families can also register online through a link provided by Otsego Public Schools.

In past years, Mother/Son Night has featured short games or challenges set up in the hallways or cafeteria spaces of the high school, giving participants a chance to rotate between stations before filing into the gym for the varsity contest.

While activities can vary from year to year, the overall structure remains centered around creating a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere that blends school spirit with community involvement.

The event also serves as part of the winter fundraising efforts for Grad Bash, the annual end-of-year celebration for Otsego High School seniors.