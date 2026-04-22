New bridge connects Maple Island to Paw Paw

PAW PAW – A new pedestrian bridge connecting Maple Isle Park to the rest of Paw Paw will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 2, during a grand opening ceremony at noon. The new bridge replaces the former Maple Island Bridge built during the Franklin Roosevelt Administration.

Maple Island is a centerpiece of the Village of Paw Paw’s parks system, and the jewel of Maple Lake. Generations of Paw Paw residents have grown up on and around the island, and it remains a vital part of the village’s cultural fabric.

After approximately 90 years of service, the original island bridge had reached the end of its useful life and needed replacement to provide safe passage for residents and visitors to the Island. The Village of Paw Paw obtained a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources through its Natural Resources Trust fund and made use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the balance of the $740,000 project.

The village secured the services of Abonmarche Consultants of Benton Harbor, and Riverworks Construction of Holland, MI, for the design and construction of the new bridge. It crosses the same 200-foot span as the old bridge but is wider and features small fishing platforms in several locations. It is a timber and composite bridge on treated wood piers.

The village extends an invitation to the public to attend the ribbon cutting and grand opening event. There will be light refreshments waiting for attendees on the Island after a ceremonial ‘first crossing.’ The village will open the parks for the season that same day. The bridge is located on the west side of the street in the 900 block of N. Kalamazoo St., (M-40). In case of bad weather, the event will be held on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m.

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