City reviews inspection requirements for city-owned housing

The Charles Snyder Community Building houses the Albion Housing Commission. The building is named in honor of Charles Snyder, a longtime Albion civic leader who served on the Housing Commission and other community organizations, reflecting his contributions to housing and public service in the city.

By Maggie LaNoue,

Contributing Writer

During the Jan. 5 Albion City Council meeting, council members discussed how the city’s rental certification and inspection requirements apply to city-owned housing, raising questions about potential overlap with existing federal inspections and the impact on affordable housing operations.

The topic came up after conversations involving the Albion Housing Commission, which manages housing units owned by the city and funded in part through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. City officials referenced those conversations as they considered how local inspection policies intersect with federal oversight.

The Housing Commission’s portfolio includes several city-owned developments: Northview Homes with approximately 100 units, Grandview Heights with about 60 units, Peabody Place serving elderly and disabled residents with roughly 40 units, and George V. Mather Senior Homes with about 20 units. In addition to housing, these properties include shared amenities such as on-site laundry facilities, community rooms used for resident activities and family events, fitness and wellness spaces, and other services designed to support resident well-being and community life.

City-owned housing differs from private rental properties in that it is subject to federal inspection standards tied to HUD funding and compliance requirements. The Albion Housing Commission manages several city-owned housing developments, including senior housing, family housing, and scattered-site units located throughout the city, all of which are subject to federal program rules.

According to Housing Commission Director Ann Kemp, HUD inspections for Albion Housing Commission properties typically occur every two to three years, depending on HUD scheduling and prior inspection scores. These inspections follow HUD’s NSPIRE protocol, which emphasizes resident health and safety, including building and unit conditions, mechanical systems, sanitation, emergency access, and overall property maintenance.

“HUD inspections are comprehensive and tied directly to federal program requirements,” Kemp said in a written response following the meeting. “They emphasize health, safety, and functional living conditions for residents.”

Albion’s rental certification ordinance requires rental units to be registered and inspected under city standards. While those requirements are intended to ensure safe and habitable housing, council members noted during the meeting that public housing operates under different financial and regulatory constraints than private rentals.

Officials explained that the Housing Commission oversees approximately 220 units. Because rent levels for public housing are set by HUD, additional inspection fees or unbudgeted costs cannot easily be passed on to tenants, unlike in the private rental market. Council members raised questions about whether applying local inspection schedules and fees in addition to HUD inspections could result in duplicated effort, increased administrative burden, or added costs without improving safety outcomes.

Kemp acknowledged that HUD inspections and local rental certification inspections share some common goals but are designed for different purposes. “HUD inspections follow federal program requirements tied to funding and compliance, while local rental certifications address city-level ordinances and code enforcement,” she said. “Although both aim to protect residents, HUD’s standards are often more detailed and program-specific.”

The discussion also occurred amid staffing considerations, including the absence of a permanently assigned housing inspector at the time of the meeting. Council members noted that inspection timing and capacity could affect both city staff and housing operations, particularly if multiple inspection requirements overlap.

Kemp said that additional layers of inspection can create scheduling challenges for residents and staff when timelines from different agencies coincide. “They may also increase administrative workload or require additional preparation, which can lead to added operational costs,” she said. “That said, AHC remains committed to cooperating fully with all required inspections to ensure compliance at every level.”

Albion’s discussion reflects broader conversations taking place at the state and national levels about housing availability and regulatory balance. Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin introduced legislation calling for a national housing emergency declaration, aimed at reducing barriers and accelerating housing construction nationwide. While the proposal does not directly affect Albion’s inspection policies, it highlights growing attention to how regulation, cost, and coordination can influence housing supply, particularly for affordable and publicly supported housing.

No formal action was taken during the Jan. 5 meeting. City administration and Housing Commission officials indicated that further review may be needed to address the unique status of city-owned, HUD-regulated housing while continuing to maintain safety standards for residents.

“It is the Albion Housing Commission’s priority to provide safe, quality, and affordable housing for our residents,” Kemp said. “We work continuously to meet both federal and local standards, and we strive to balance demanding safety requirements with efficient operations so that housing remains accessible to the families we serve.”

Further discussion and potential policy clarification are expected to return to council at a future meeting.