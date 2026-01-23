Jackson man arrested after alleged arson injures two roommates

Courtesy photoss by Michigan Fire Alerts

This residence at 324 Clinton St., in Jackson had flames showing from the first and second stories when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters take a needed break from battling the fire.

A firefighter works to control the blaze.

By Kathryn Palon

Contributing Writer

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man was arrested after police say he admitted to setting fire to a residence at 324 Clinton St., injuring his two roommates. The incident occurred at approximately 10:07 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to reports from both the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department.

Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson said in a press release that when officers arrived a male subject was lying in front of the home. “This subject ultimately admitted to officers that he set the home on fire in an attempt to harm his roommates as he believed they were conspiring against him.”

One of the roommates, a 62-year-old male, was able to escape the fire by exiting through an upstairs window. He was rescued from the roof and taken to Henry Ford Hospital where he was later released.

The second roommate, a 67-year-old male, was transported to Henry Ford Health Jackson where he was stabilized before being transferred to the University of Michigan Burn Center for further treatment. His current medical condition is pending.

The suspect has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges.

The investigation will continue to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. “The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed,” said Simpson in the release.

According to a press release from the Jackson Fire Department, when fire crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions on the first and second floors of the residence. They conducted a coordinated rescue and fire attack, successfully removing the two victims from dangerous conditions.

The fire was brought under control, and crews cleared the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m. No firefighters were injured during the incident. The Jackson Fire Department was assisted by Summit Fire, Blackman Fire, Napoleon Fire, Grass Lake Fire, Spring Arbor Fire, Henrietta Fire, ASSIST, Jackson County Ambulance and the Jackson Police Department. The Michigan State Police will conduct the fire investigation.

Anyone with information about this arson is asked to contact Detective Steven Brooks at (517) 768-6432 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.