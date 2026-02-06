May I Walk with You? NO GREATER LOVE

When asked what were the greatest events that changed the world, many immediately come to mind. There are many including Columbus sailing to America, the American Revolution, the Communist Revolutions in Rusia and China, the practical use of electricity, dropping atomic bombs, the Holocaust, the Enlightenment in Europe, Protestant Reformation, The Great Depression, antibodies and vaccines, and compound interest and the COVID-19 pandemic. For Christians and all of us though, the event that most changed the world was the death and resurrection of Jesus.

Most of us have seen documentary reports of many historical events. Many of us have visited battle fields, museums, and parks dedicated to their memory. Who hasn’t watched a Ken Burns program? On a lighter side, the Super Bowl will soon happen. Some of us will go and many of us will have the best seats in the game, our couches and lazy-boys.

This Lent, we all have the opportunity to travel to the Holy Land to see the places and experience the death and resurrection of Jesus, the greatest event in history, right from our own Blessed Michael McGivney Hall. While some of us may go on pilgrimage to the Holy Land to see these places, I probably won’t, and so I am going to attend this video series right here. For me, it is a pilgrimage.

Details. Every Sunday during Lent, beginning February 22, a video program titled, No Greater Love, A Biblical Walk Through Christ’s Passion from Gethsemane to Mount Calvary, will be offered with coffee and desert after the 9:30 am mass, for about an hour.

What is significant about the year 2033? It will mark 2000 years since the greatest event of all times. That is only seven years from now. We, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, the St. Cecilia Church, want to invite everybody to a more intimate walk with Jesus, through a deeper experience of this greatest event in history.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you his peace.”

