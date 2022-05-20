Marion – Robert “Bob” Peters, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 81.

Bob is survived by his sister, Wilma Gibbs of Clare; his son, Mark McConnell of Texas; daughter, Janet McConnell of Lake City; siblings, Robert (Jo Ann) Pifer of Cadillac, Neil (Lou)Pifer of Marion, Ruth Ann Nurrie of Kalamazoo, Marilyn Kay (Dan) of Waterford, and Steven (Kathy) Pifer of Marion. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Peters; sister Joyce Strange; and parents, Leon and Evelyn Pifer.

Funeral services will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion, with visitation one hour prior. Committal services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.

