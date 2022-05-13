by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare track and field teams were at home for a Jack Pine Conference double dual on Wednesday. The Pioneers took on Shepherd and Gladwin.

The boys team had Matthew Harton place third in the 100 meter dash, Karson Tocco was second in the 200 and Dan Stevens was third in the 400. Brad White placed second in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs and Nic Porter was third in the 3200.

Wyatt Allbee swept both hurdle events, winning the 110 at 16.20 and the 300 at 42.74.

The Pioneers had relay wins in the 4×100 and 4×400 and they placed second in the 4×100.

In the shot put, Kyler Potter was second and Clayton Phillips placed third, the discus saw Ethan Cook place second and Caden Dunn and John Marshall shared first place in the high jump at 5-10. Aidan Paisley won the pole vault at 13-06 and Karson Tocco had a winning leap in the long jump at 20-05.5.

For the Lady Pioneers, Kenna Barber was third in the 100 meter dash, fourth in the 200 and Abby Leigh was third in the 400. Allison Nobis won the 3200 at 12:38 and she was second in both the 800 and 1600.

Ava Harton placed second in both hurdle events and Barber was third in the 100 hurdlers.

Their top relay team came in the 4×800, for what was second place finish.

Julia Haggart won the shot put with a heave of 31-06 and Kadence Zelinski won the discus at 91-08. Sofiah Coker was fourth in the high jump and Teagan Russell won the pole vault at 10-00. Russell was also third in the long jump.

Clare hosts an invitational on Saturday and competes at regionals in Charlevoix on Thursday.