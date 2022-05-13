by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion baseball team was able to pick up two more West Michigan ‘D’ League wins on Thursday, May 5. The Eagles were hosting Mason County Eastern and picked up 5-3 and 10-3 victories.

In game one, Mason Salisbury got the win as he went five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and 12 strikeouts. Aadin Yowell pitched the sixth inning and earned the save.

Salisbury also had two hits and two RBI, Yowell and Weston Cox had two hits apiece, Tucker Sigafoose had one hit and one RBI and Braden Prielipp had one hit.

“This was a big win for us their pitcher shut us out last year so for us to get to him for five runs and eight hits against quality pitching really boosts our confidence going forward,” head coach Chad Grundy said.

In game two, Yowell had the win as he pitched the first three innings and gave up one hit and struck out five batters. Sigafoose pitched the last two innings in relief.

The Eagles jumped to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and were able to hold a 9-2 lead through three innings.

Cox had two hits and one RBI while Salisbury, Cole Meyer, B. Prielipp and Gavin Prielipp had one hit apiece.

Marion (10-2 overall, 8-0 WMD) hosts Suttons Bay today (Friday) and hosts McBain on Monday.