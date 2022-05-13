Rosellen Cathy Jacobs – Age 74 of Lake, passed away at her home under hospice care on the morning of Monday, May 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Rosellen was born to parents Leo and Daisy (Roberts) Lyons in Mt. Pleasant, MI on January 24, 1948, 1 of 12 children. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Frank Jacobs, in Michigan on April 22, 1965. She worked as a certified nursing assistant for a time, but the most important work Rosellen did was inside her home, that of raising their 5 children. Later in life she became a foster grandmother through the Isabella County Commission on Aging in Mt. Pleasant.

Rosellen is survived by her children, Dawn (Ed) Higbee of Lake, Rosellen Kay (Dave) Dunevant of Cedar Springs, Rene (Brian) Conlay of Rosebush, Shane (Lori) Jacobs of Howard City, and Frank Jacobs of Lake, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, brothers Mike Lyons of Oil City and Richard (Dolores) Lyons of Flint, and a sister, Nancy McKenzie of TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jacobs, both of her parents, Leo and Daisy, sisters Mary, Thelma, Lorraine, Audrey, and Idell, and brothers, Leon, Charles, Leo and Calvin.

According to her wishes a cremation has taken place. Rosellen will be laid to rest with her husband in North Brinton Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences with her family online at www.Campbell-fh.com.

