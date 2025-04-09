CN funder May 4 honors Frederick legacy

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The late Arthur Frederick’s spring benefits for Christian Neighbors, held in his art filled home and gardens, were a must on many calendars.

For more than 20 years they raised upwards of $20,000 for the nonprofit food and clothing pantry serving needy families in the Saugatuck-Douglas-Fennville area.

With Frederick’s death July 1 last summer, his longtime All Saints’ Episcopal Church parish has joined neighbor churches planning an Arthur Frederick Legacy Benefit Saturday, May 4, at Saugatuck Yacht Club, 15 Park St., Saugatuck, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Plan on friendship, hors d’ oeuvres, beer, wine and more in the waterfront venue. SYC boasts a kitchen, generous commingling area and ample parking.

Requested donations of $75 (or more) can be made via checks to Christian Neighbors by way of All Saints’ Church, 252 Grand St., Saugatuck, MI 49453 or dropped off at the event. For more information, call the church at (269) 857-5201.

The Need

Christian Neighbors, founded by area churches 45 years ago, feeds about 1,400 area families, says board president Margaret Mason.

It provides special Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, new back-to-school backpacks and winter coats for children, helps with emergencies (e.g. overdue rent and utility bills), serves some 490 seniors and even feeds pets through donations to Wishbone Pet Rescue.

CN operates out of Community Church of Douglas ‘s spacious facilities after for its first 40 years being hosted by St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

The uncertain fate of Feeding America truck deliveries, which have provided some $2,000 worth of food to the local pantry per month, due to federal budget cuts, is a concern as well.

“The community can be counted on to be generous, but we face rising needs too,” Mason says.