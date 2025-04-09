Wiley to close April 14 for water work

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas will close Wiley Road 450 feet east of Blue Star Highway starting the week of April 14 and lasting 5 to 10 business days to install a fire-suppression line to its soon-to-be city hall/police station at 415 Wiley.

Detour signage will go up Monday around 7 a.m. to facilitate connecting the water main. On completion, compacted gravel may be installed to reopen the road to traffic if asphalt plants are not open yet for the season.

Resurfacing with asphalt will be done as soon as possible, city manager Lisa Nocerini said.

Typically, road resurfacing work can be done in sections/lanes, allowing for intermittent traffic flow and will not require another full road closure.

The city expects the new main to be “live tap,” meaning, that during the connection of the new line to the existing main, the service will remain on, requiring no shut off.

Driveway access for residents in the construction zone will be maintained throughout construction, though there may be periods of time when a driveway is temporarily inaccessible with construction operations.

“While construction is an inconvenience,” Nocerini said, “the city will work to minimize traffic conflicts and provide access.

Active construction operations will limit vehicle travel to impacted residents only, she went on. All others should follow the marked detour routes. Parcel delivery services will be allowed to complete their normal deliveries when feasible.

Trash and recycling pickup times are anticipated to continue as usual during construction.

For questions, phone Chris Standeford from CarbonSix Construction at (269) 767-0239 or city hall at (269) 857-1438 or by email at citymanager@douglasmi.gov.