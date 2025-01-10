Columbia Central has solid week in girls basketball

by Jeff Steers

The Columbia Central High School girls basketball team won three games last week.

The Golden Eagles defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer, Concord, and Napoleon.

Here are scores from area teams.

Columbia Central 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 46: Gabby Gaydosh finished with 17 points, Cecelia Slat tallied 10 points, and Kolie Brown added eight points for CCHS.

East Jackson 49, Olivet 32: Mariah Kerley finished with 21 points and Kennedy Goodwin added 10 points for EJHS.

Lumen Christi 57, Northwest 29: Kenna Hunt lead the way with 25 points and four assists, Lucy Wrozek scored 14 points and created five steals, and Codi Ruge finished with eight points and five steals for LCCHS. Northwest was led by Morgan Brooks with seven points.

Stockbridge 45, Springport 37: The Spartans fell in Big Eight Conference action last week.

Concord 49, Bronson 46: Concord improves to 3-0 in the Big Eight Conference with a key win over Bronson. Bradie Lehman led all scorers with 15 points, Grace Thorrez added 14 points, and Cieara Barrett finished with 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Western 37, Lakeview 27: Aubree Allen finished with 20 points to lead Western to the victory.

Western 46, Dexter 35: The Panthers won on the road Saturday in non-conference action.

Columbia Central 59, Concord 29: The Golden Eagles won the Runway Shot Clock Invitational game Saturday at Jackson College. Gabby Gaydosh led CCHS with 10 points and Leelyn Brown added nine points. Hannah Stimer led Concord with 14 points and Grace Thorrez added 13 points.

Lumen Christi 66, Grass Lake 56: The Titans earned a non-conference victory in the Runway Shot Clock Invitational game at Jackson College Saturday afternoon. Lucy Wrozek scored 23 points, Kenna Hunt finished with 18 points, and Codi Ruge tallied 14 points for the Titans. Grass Lake was led by Kate Starkey scoring 19 points and Bree Salts added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Marshall 69, Mattawan 19: The Redhawks remained undefeated with an easy win over Mattawan.

Columbia Central 60, Napoleon 25: A 20-0 run in the second quarter broke open a close game for the two rivals. Gabby Gaydosh finished with 15 points, Cecelia Slat added 10 points, and Leelyn Brown scored eight points for CCHS.

East Jackson 60, Jonesville 45: Mariah Kerley scored 29 points and Kennedy Goodwin added 17 points to lead East Jackson to the Cascades Conference win.

Hanover-Horton 40, Manchester 19: Morgan Kuhl scored 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Comets. Molly Soper added eight points for Hanover-Horton.

Michigan Center 68, Homer 33: McKynley Gaddy scored 16 points, six steals, and six assists for MCHS. Kara Straub added six points and six rebounds and Hailey Mees finished with nine points and six steals for Michigan Center (6-0 Cascades Conference). Alivia Warner scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Homer.

Coldwater 48, Northwest 20: The Mounties fell in Interstate-8 Conference action Tuesday.

Springport 77, Maple Valley 13: Chloey Speer set a Springport High School record with eight 3-point baskets in scoring 34 points for the Spartans. Hattie Gray and Ciarra Brock each scored 10 points for Springport.

Concord 47, Reading 39: Bradie Lehman scored 22 points and Cierra Barrett and Grace Thorrez each scored eight points. Concord is now 4-0 in Big Eight Conference play, 6-2 overall.

Western 62, Hastings 12: Rayah Hitt led three WHS scorers in double digits tallying 27 points in the contest. Aubree Allen finished with 15 points and Bayli Stewart scored 12 points for Western.