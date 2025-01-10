Guernsey becomes first female lead prosecutor in Jackson County

By Jeff Steers

Contributing Writer

New Jackson County Lead Prosecutor Kelsey Guernsey did something interesting before Circuit Court Judge John McBain officially signed her to the position.

Guernsey asked people in the audience to stand up if they were part of her “village.”

Slowly more than half of the 75-person audience stood up as Guernsey mentioned people who helped with her campaign for prosecutor, knocked on doors, put up signs, or just kept her fed and provided rides to various events for her son, James.

She is hoping that community effort will be helpful as she becomes the first female head prosecutor in Jackson County history.

Guernsey was one of two Jackson County officials sworn into office by sitting judges during investiture ceremonies Thursday morning and afternoon at two Jackson County Courtrooms.

Longtime attorney Jennifer Kelly won the Jackson County Probate Judge position in November election securing 54 percent of the votes and taking over for retiring Judge Diane Rappleye.

The Jackson County Circuit Court position is responsible for cases involving estates, guardianship, child neglect, abuse, and mental health petitions.

Kelly has been an attorney in the area for more than 30 years. Her brother attempted to explain how proud the family was for his sister but was at a loss of words and emotion a couple of times.

Guernsey, 36, had no trouble talking about her community and the opportunity in front of her. “This is my community – my home – and it is a great calling for me,” Guernsey said.

She takes over for retiring Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka after 12 years as the head prosecutor.

Guernsey is 2006 graduate of Columbia Central High School, Michigan State in 2010, and Cooley Law School in 2013.

She served in Clare County for nearly a year before coming back to Jackson as part of Jarzynka’s staff.

Guernsey said the staff will stay intact and lists budgetary constraints as one of the problems the department could face in the near future.

Judge John McBain encouraged Guernsey to run for the prosecutor’s position but she felt “too young” to run. A little more encouragement from McBain – who was 35 when he headed the prosecutor’s office – moved her toward running for the position.

Guernsey won the Republican nomination for the office by nearly 2,000 votes in August. There were no Democrats running for the position in November.

“In this job you are always wanting to do what is right for your community,” Guernsey said.