Countdown to opening kickoff

Jarvis Memorial Stadium was a busy on Monday, Aug. 12.

That’s because that was the first official day of practice as allowed by the Michigan High School Athletic Association. And players from Saugatuck joined players across the state in going about the task of preparing for the season.

Per MHSAA regulations, all teams must have a minimum of 12 days of practice during a 16-day period prior to playing their first regular-season game.

The Trailblazers are slated to kick off their season on Thursday, Aug. 29, when they travel to Buchanan. They are back on the road the following week, when they take on Lakeview on Friday, Sept. 6.

Saugatuck’s home opener comes on Friday, Sept. 13, when it hosts Brandywine for Community Night. (Photos by Jason Wesseldyk)

