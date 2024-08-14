Jazz tribute to swing here Sept. 1

The Saugatuck Woman’s Club and JimCo Productions, aka Douglas vibes veteran Jim Cooper will present a “Celebrating the Masters of Jazz” concert Sunday, Sept. 1, in the SWC clubhouse performance space, corner of Butler and Hoffman streets, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The music will also feature Chicago vocalist and trumpeter Kenny Cooper singing songs that made Louis Armstrong famous. Pianist/vocalist Robin Connell, bassist Elgin Vines and drummer Scott Veenstra — all known for their ability to “swing the house down,” adds J. Cooper, will round out the rhythm section.

In addition to Armstrong, the group pay tribute to tunes by Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, Milt Jackson and more.

Tickets — at $20 for general admission and $5 for students — can be bought online beforehand at http://.fswc.ludus.com or concert night at the door.

“As people may know,” says J. Cooper, also artisit director of Lakeshore Jazz Connection, “Saugatuck has a history of hosting live jazz and we want to continue the tradition.”

His 2000 CD “Make Someone Happy” recorded with legendary jazz trumpeter, composer, saxman, flautist, flugelhorn player, whatever he could lay his hands on Ira Sullivan (1931-2020) live that year at the SWC is just one example.

Libations will be available with ID.