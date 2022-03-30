Mr. Kenneth “Big Baby” Wright passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Kelsey Barnes, Officiating.

Mr. Wright is survived by his son, ZaKendrick Huguley of Chesapeake, VA, two brothers, Chester (Debra) Phillips of Lanett, AL and Duane Phillips of Lanett, AL, one niece and nephew, a host of other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.