MPD asking for help to ID fraud suspect

Surveillance photos show the man suspected of stealing a credit card in mid-November and attempting to use the card at Mt. Pleasant’s Target store.
The suspect’s vehicle a grey four-door sedan.

By Pat Maurer
Correspondent

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Mt. Pleasant Target store.
A January 7 social media post said the card was stolen from a vehicle (on Wisconsin Street) inside the City limits, and later attempted to use the card at Target.
Police believe the suspect has committed previous retail fraud at Target stores in Mt. Pleasant and in Midland.
The suspect is shown in photos and driving his vehicle, a grey four-door sedan after an attempt to use the stolen card.
The Facebook post said, “If you have any information in regards to the identification of this subject, please contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.”

