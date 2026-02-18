Cow Hill on roll for charity

By Scott Sullivan

Cow Hill Yacht Club’s fourth annual Bowl-a-thon raised fun and funds for charity at Alley’s Sunday.

Eight six-member teams showed off their kegler talents, or lack thereof, to knock down pins, beverages and pizza in an event that last year raised more than $6,000 raise money for local people who need not a handout but a hand up.

Sunday’s fun included a trick bowling contest, 50/50 raffle and door prize drawings more than enough cheer to go around,

This year’s numbers weren’t in yet, but officers for the nonprofit “Little Club with a Big Heart” will again devote proceeds to help needy families with home heating and electrical bills, car repairs, gas money, funeral costs and more.