Partners pair in new catering venture

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Isabel’s Market & Eatery has formed a new partnership with Brian and Candice Grant, owners of the Ivy House and other event venues in the Saugatuck-Holland area, to transition the 310 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas property into a new catering concept.

Elizabeth Estes and Mary Fechtig, owners of the Douglas specialty retail market and catering operation, last week also announced executive chef Rick Bower, whose leadership has been key to the success of Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Saugatuck, will help guide the partnership.

Isabel’s opened in September 2019 following a major renovation of the former Zing Eat/Drink property. The market’s original concept and brand were developed in collaboration with partner Christine Bridger.

Over the years, the space has hosted hundreds of events celebrating food, community and connection.

“We are incredibly grateful,” said Estes and Fechtig in a joint statement, “for Cathy Fucile and her leadership and dedication to the business, as well as the community that has supported Isabel’s, creating many memories over the years,

“Brian and Candice share a deep commitment to this community, and we’re excited to see the space enter its next chapter under their care, alongside Rick’s culinary leadership,” the pair continued.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the legacy of Isabel’s Market and to create a high-touch catering operation with Rick, whose reputation for delivering exceptional culinary experiences speaks for itself,” said Grants, also via a joint announcement. “We are honored to partner with Rick, Elizabeth and Mary on this new venture.”

The new catering business, Heritage Social, will open at 310 Blue Star in the coming weeks.

Isabel’s is a specialty retail market, deli and event space, offering full-scale onsite catering services. Its name-sake, Isabel Graham, was a Douglas schoolteacher who planted a seed in the community in the 1950s through a financial gift to Douglas United Church of Christ.

The Grant Collection is an event business collective serving West Michigan that currently includes the Port 393, Ivy House and Emerson Lounge event properties and Winston’s Bar Service and Charm Decor House.

Coast 236 is a dinner-only restaurant specializing in its curated tasting menus. It is a ppast and current award winner of the James Beard Foundation and the Wine Spectator, among others.