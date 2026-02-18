Veterans Spring Dinner to honor service, feature speaker Dustin Curtis

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

An evening of fellowship, reflection and appreciation is planned as VFW Post 9377 hosts its Veterans Spring Dinner on Saturday, March 14, at Lake Doster Golf Club.

The event, open to all service members, veterans and their guests, will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the golf club, located at 116 Country Club Lane in Plainwell. Happy hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., featuring a pasta buffet. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased by Thursday, March 5.

“Whether you served, are currently serving, or want to show your support for our veterans, we invite you to be part of this memorable evening,” organizers said.

The evening will also feature guest speaker Dustin Curtis, assistant program manager for the SERV program through Volunteers of America Michigan. Curtis, a former Marine and Army Reserve member, now works as a certified peer support specialist, helping fellow veterans navigate mental health challenges.

Curtis’ journey into that role was shaped by his own experiences following his military service. After deployments to Djibouti, Africa, and Afghanistan, Curtis struggled with isolation and mental health challenges, which led to a suicide attempt in 2017.

He survived the overdose and has since dedicated himself to recovery and helping others facing similar struggles.

Today, Curtis works with SERV—which stands for Suicide Prevention and Referral for Veterans—a program designed to connect veterans with trained peer support specialists who understand military life and its challenges firsthand.

The program provides immediate, veteran-to-veteran support and serves as an additional layer of mental health care, helping veterans access resources and regain stability.

Curtis now uses his experiences to connect with other veterans, offering support and reassurance that recovery is possible.

The Veterans Spring Dinner provides an opportunity for veterans and community members alike to gather, share stories and honor the service and sacrifices of those who have served.

Tickets can be purchased at allegan.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/tickets?event_date_id=3772 before the March 5 deadline.