Gerald “Junior” (Jerry) Rouston – age 96 of Lake, passed away on Sunday June 12, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Grayling. He was born on May 20, 1926, the son of Gerald S. and Angeline Katharine (Schaefer) Rouston in Detroit, Michigan. Jerry proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII on Adak Island in the Aleutian Chain. He married Jacqueline Ann Schehr on June 15, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan. They moved to the Lake area in 1976, coming from Saginaw. Jerry was a Metallurgist for Eaton Corporation for 37 years in Saginaw. He retired in 1981. He was a member of the Lake Rod & Gun Club, American Legion Post 558, Farwell VFW Post 3039. He loved fishing, woodworking, playing cards at the Rod & Gun Club, casinos, and was an excellent bowler! He made numerous trips to Alaska where he loved to fish for salmon and spend time with his daughter, Jeanette, and her family.

Jerry is survived by a son Kenneth Rouston and wife Susan J. Thiel of Grayling, MI; a daughter Jeanette “Jan” Elaine Johnson and husband David of Fritz Creek, AK; grandchildren: Marcus, Christopher, Angeline, Greg, Charlie, Ernie, Molly, Julie, Josiah, and Norris; great grandchildren: Ciara, Ava, Bristol, Chase, Corbin, Ayla, Iris and Arlo; many nieces and nephews, and his loving companion, Kathy Latimer of Lake. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son Thomas Carl Rouston, brother Robert S. Rouston, sister Shirley Hugelier, and granddaughter Sarah Goulet.

Per Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his final resting place will be in Oakwood Cemetery in New Baltimore, MI. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 24th, 2022, with military honors at Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Please share your condolences and memories with the family online at www.Campbell-FH.com