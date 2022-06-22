Monday the Chambers County Sheriff department lost a Sheriff’s deputy in what has been reported as a one vehicle crash between Welch and Standing Rock.

Twenty-four-year-old Deputy was Jmar Abel who had been with the Chambers County Sheriff Department for two years was assisting the Roanoke Sheriff Department with a chase. Able lost control of his car which caused him to run off the road. The accident happened on Chambers County Road 278.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by ALEA and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart spoke about Deputy Abel, “Abel was such a very nice young man, he did an outstanding job for us. He has a finance who is seven months pregnant, and our thought and prayers are with her and her four-year-old son.”

Hal Taylor ALEA Secretary, “Deputy Abel’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for the Chambers County Sheriff’s office, his local community and the state of Alabama. We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant.”

Sheriff Lockhart reported that the day of Deputy Abel’s accident was his two-year anniversary with the Sheriff Department.