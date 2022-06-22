Today is the Main Streets kickoff party in downtown LaFayette! Taste of LaFayette will begin at 5pm and go until 7pm. A training class will be held from 1pm until 4pm for anyone who is interested in learning more about Main Street. The United Methodist church in town is hosting the training meeting in their fellowship hall.

Five other Churches will attend the downtown event, along with 8 food venders and 15 businesses.

The churches attending are Powell United Methodist, First Baptist Church, LaFayette Heights Baptist Church, Rock Springs Baptist, Chosen Generations. Churches are offering free snacks, desserts and refreshments also kid entertainment such as bouncy houses and corn hole games.

Food Vendors attending the Taste of LaFayette are Grand D’s, Krave Korner, The Da Grub Spot, Jacks, Renfroe’s, Piggly Wiggly, Rollin Racks BBQ, and Gimme Some Sugar.

There will be a pie and a cake contest along with a prize for the longest married couple and oldest person in attendance. There will also be one hundred dollars given away to whoever wins the ongoing scavenger hunt.

Over 15 businesses are setting up to share information and to display their goods at the downtown event.

The Taste of LaFayette will start at 5pm with the LaFayette High School Band playing. Ashlee Noles will sing God Bless America and then Main Street Representatives will address the public.