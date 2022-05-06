The “Conductor/Engineer,” a sculpture by local artist Jeff Best, stands in front of the historic Clare Depot to welcome visitors to the Clare community.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Once known to travelers as “The Gateway to the North,” Clare has become a great destination as well for visitors to the center of the state with celebrations, festivals and great events throughout the Clare County area.

Now this famous little city is giving travelers another special reason to visit the community this summer, and in fact, for a year-round treat.

Beginning next Tuesday May 10th, the “Destination Clare Art Sculpture Walk” will be open in downtown Clare.

The new Art Sculpture Walk would not have been possible without the generous support of these donors: Clare County Arts Council, the City of Clare Downtown Development Authority, Consumer Energy, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Dr. Brian & Ruby Benchley, Buccilli’s Pizza, Clare Rotary Club, Clare Primary 4th Graders, Dr. Tom And Marcia Claringbold, Cops And Doughnuts, Devil’s Rope Studio, Friends Of Clare Parks And Recreation, Ken Hibl & Sherry Gant, Isabella Bank, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Tom & Kim Kleinhardt, Tom & Janet Kunse, Michigan Arts & Culture Council, National Endowment For The Arts, Marita & Randy Schiffman, and Sharpco Welding & Fabrication.

There have been many others who have supported this project is a variety of ways and it has all been important in bringing this project to life.

For more information you may visit www.clarecountyartscouncil.info, or pick up a brochure at the historic Clare Union Railroad Depot located at 201 W. Fourth Street, Clare, MI.