Old airport land has new name

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck’s old airport land has a new name: Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve.

City council Monday agreed to its Parks & Public Works Committee top recommendation, chosen from recommendations made by 98 respondents to a March 11-25 public survey.

Saugatuck Wilds Nature Preserve was the committee’s top pick. Members’ other six finalists were:

• Saugatuck Nature Preserve

• Saugatuck Flyway Preserve

• Saugatuck Whispering Woods

• Saugatuck Sanctuary and

• Saugatuck Woods

The city bought the 170-acre property, which lies in Saugatuck Township east of I-196 and city limits, for $12,000 in 1936 eyeing it as an airport, but planes never flew there.

City councils sat on the land, allowing its real estate value to appreciate while using it mainly for leaf and brush storage.

Two years ago a new city contracted with the Outdoor Discovery Center assess the parcel as a possible park/recreation area with conservation easement.

They solicited a $130,000 bequest offer (later upped to $160,000) donation from a family, who chose to remain anonymous, to perform recommended work including clearing land for hiking and running trails, a parking lot, restrooms, signage, a deck and fencing.

Resistance came from those who believed the land should have first been assessed and put on the market for possible, more-profitable uses.

But the council majority overruled them, accepted the offer and hopes to have public trails open by the end of May.

Other suggested names included Acorn Grove, Singapore Park, Saugatuck Animal-tastic Park, The Flight Path, Silver Creek Preserve, Kidz Kingdom, slurock and Park Park.

Also The Otter Limits Park, Otter Space, Fawndemonium Forest, Plane (sic) and Simple Park, Jellyfish Fields and Parky McParkerplace.

Skeptics chipped in Wasteland Waking Trail, The Big Giveaway Free for All Park, No Habitat for Humanity Who Greased the Council Park, City Screws the Public Park, Another Sex in the Shitty Park, Boondoggle Acres, Fauxport Trail and Future Public Housing Site.