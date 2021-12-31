By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – It’s going to be winter for the next few months but Osceola County parks officials realize it’s not too early to start discussing facilities and improvements for 2022.

Commissioner Roger Elkins, of Evart, noted there was a copy of the recreation plan inserted into the commissioner’s agenda packet for next Tuesday’s meeting.

“I know the Osceola County parks are looking at a new restroom building at Crittenden Park,” Elkins said. “I’m sure they have applied for grants but they may need some help with county funding for some of that. Having that restroom built will be a high priority.”

Information provided in the boards’ meeting packet points out the 2021-2025 Osceola County Recreation Plan replaces the county’s February 2017 Recreation Plan.

“The Osceola County Recreation Plan 2021-2025 is non-directive in nature,” the recreation plan outline states. “While nondirective, it fulfills several important objectives. It helps ensure coordination between the parks commission and local units of government and governmental entities. It gives the parks commission an opportunity to receive formal feedback from the public.

“The county planning commission and the county Board of Commissioners will maintain an up-to-date countywide recreation plan and apply for appropriate grants to improve recreation opportunities in Osceola County. It allows the Parks Commission to apply for grants through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. In order to do so the Plan must be filed with, and approved by, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.”

County officials point out the Osceola County Recreation Plan was a joint effort of the Osceola County Parks Department (parks department) and Osceola County Community Development Office (Community Development Office).

