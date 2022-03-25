Clare Chief Brian Gregory will retire this week.

Clare Police Captain David Saad will change his title officially to Clare Police Chief Saad in one week. April 1, he becomes the new Chief of Police in Clare, replacing Chief Brian Gregory who is retiring after serving as Chief for the past ten years.

New officers on the Clare Police include Captain John Lake, Chief Dave Saad and Sgt Tom Francisco.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare City Commissioners unanimously approved a new contract for David Saad who will take over as Clare’s new Police Chief April 1st.

He replaces Chief Brian Gregory who is retiring from the position he has held for the last nine years.

Captain, soon to be Chief Saad attended advanced supervision school at the Michigan State Police training academy. He is trained as an Arson Investigator, an Evidence Tech, and a Use of Force Instructor.

Saad said, I’m honored and privileged to continue to serve the residents of Clare.” He expressed his thanks to Brian Gregory for his time and service at the Clare Police Department.

Saad has been serving in law enforcement since 1997, starting in 1999 with the Clare City Police. Before moving his career to the City, Cpt. Saad worked for the Clare County Sheriff’s Office. He has worked as a corrections officer, Marine Deputy and Bailiff.

With his promotion to Chief, Sgt. John Lake will be promoted to Captain and Senior Officer Tom Francisco will become Sergeant as well as K-9 officer.

The new promotions will become effective on April 1 when Chief Saad takes over the lead.

Gregory said he will continue operating his police dog training business. A Master K-9 instructor, he owns and operates Northern Michigan Canine, which trains K-9 officers for police work all over the country.

Blight in the City was once again an item of discussion at the meeting. Commissioner Bob Bonham questioned if the City’s Blight officer Terry Acton is seeing the places he (Bonham) has seen, giving as examples 2-3 places on West Wheaton. Mayor Pat Humprey noted he has observed blight on East State.

City Manager Jeremy Howard said he would meet with Acton about the matter, and reported that any reports of blight are investigated by Acton right away. Bonham said, Is his version of blight different than ours?

There was also discussion on the Little Tobacco Drain Project and whether the City would be interested in any of the ten places where buildings have been removed. They can be used, Howard reported, but there are restrictions. He said they could be used as a gravel parking lot, a public restroom or a pavilion, or benches could be placed on the lots.

The Commission opted to “wait and see” if they would want to use any of the properties next to the drain.

In his report to the Commission, Jeremy said the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is working on a project that would put Wayfinding signs in and around the downtown area to help vehicle and pedestrian traffic navigate to landmarks and facilities in the city.

He also reminded everyone that nominating petitions for two seats on the Commission are due back to the City Clerk by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Only two items were on the agenda, A renewal of two farming leases for Rawson Farms was approved. One for the South Industrial park and one for airport property. The other was the approval of Chief Saad’s contract.

Also approved as part of the consent agenda the renewal of board and committee appoints for Dawn Thomas on the DDA; Doug Helmling on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Loren Cole and Dawn Thomas to the LDFA.

Bills totaling $115,666.71 were also approved.