Farwell football crushes Baldwin, 70-30.

The Farwell football team celebrates after their 70-30 win over Baldwin on Friday.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

It was somewhat close at the half. By the end however, it was another convincing victory for the Farwell 8-man football team on Friday. The 13th ranked Eagles were playing at Baldwin and led just 38-24 at the break. The second half was all Farwell as it racked up plenty more offensive scores and slowed the Panthers down, getting a 70-30 win; giving them their first 5-0 start since 1998.

“We made some adjustments in the second half and the team really responded,” head coach Travis Waddell said. “We had a hard time with their quarterback scrambling in the first half. We challenged our kids at halftime and they responded with a dominant second half.”

James Segraves-Grant had 267 yards of total offense, Michael Nunn had another big game with 160 yards and three touchdowns and Dom Krabil had 107 yards and a touchdown. Kole Ingraham also had a receiving touchdown.

Calvin Linton was two-of-three passing for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Farwell (5-0 overall) hosts Capac (2-3) today (Friday). The Chiefs are coming off a 42-6 loss to Mayville last week.

“They are a really good football team and have played some really good teams this year,” Waddell said. “They are big up front and have a 230 pound fullback that is a load. It will be a test for us and whatever team plays more physical will probably win the game.”