McBain blows 30-point lead

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Up 30-0 at the half, the McBain football team seemed to be in good position to take down rival Lake City Friday. The visiting Trojans stormed back in stunning fashion in the second half however, handing the Ramblers a jaw-dropping 36-30 setback.

“We just played so well in the first half and never got our rhythm back in the second half,” head coach Pat Maloney said. “We had some injuries and guys stepped up but just couldn’t finish a few drives so it’s disappointing.”

On McBain’s second offensive series in the game, it had a four yard touchdown run by Isaac Baas, with Bryce Akom running in for the two-pointer. Early in the second, Akom ran in from four yards out, with Eli Baker getting the two-pointer to make it 16-0.

The Ramblers added a pair of touchdown runs by Kalvin McGillis, one from two yards out and the other from six yards away, making it 30-0 at the half.

“We dominated play in the first half,” Maloney said. “We did not punt and they didn’t get a first down.”

The Trojans scored on their first series of the second half and then scored again after blocking a McBain punt, to make it 30-14.

McBain’s next drive went 73 yards to the two-yard line, but a penalty moved them back. The Ramblers had things stall out on a fourth down play, which unfortunately led to another Lake City touchdown to make it 30-22.

McBain faced a third-and-one on its next drive, but another penalty backed them up again. The Ramblers failed to convert that third down, and on the ensuing punt, the Trojans returned it to the house to send the game to overtime at 30-30.

In the extra session, Lake City scored, but was stopped on the two point conversion. The Ramblers were stopped just short of the endzone on their fourth down play on their drive.

The Ramblers had Akom lead the way with 147 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, Baas carried it 19 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and McGillis rushed 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Blayn Hughton had nine tackles and Baas took down eight.

McBain (2-3 overall, 2-2 Highland) hosts eighth ranked Evart (4-1, 3-1) today (Friday). The Wildcats are coming off loss to Beal City, in a memorable 26-21 battle.

“We will have to group quickly as Evart is a potent offense of team as well,” Maloney said. “Cole Hopkins is very good on both sides of the ball leads their defense. We will have to score early and often have the defense clamp down on Hopkins and their wide receivers. Evart’s quarterback is also very good so a very diversified offense.”