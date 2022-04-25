By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 94-year-old Harrison woman, Annabel Matthews died in a single vehicle accident on Clare Avenue Tuesday morning.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said Central Dispatch received the 911 call reporting a crash on Clare Avenue near Hazel Road around 9:58 a.m. April 19th.

Deputies reported that the vehicle, a white 1999 Dodge Dakota, was traveling south on North Clare Avenue when the vehicle ran off the roadway to right, collided with several signs, two small trees and struck a large oak tree where it came to a stop. They reported that the driver appeared to be having a medical issue, and that the passenger in the vehicle, Matthews, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to MyMichigan Health – Midland for treatment of his injuries by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service. Matthews succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were MMR Ambulance, Clare County Sheriff’s traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, Clare County Animal Control, the Clare County Road Commission and Fox’s Wrecker Service.