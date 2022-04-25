A 2009 black Dodge Caliber was flattened in the crash that claimed the life of a Clare woman last Friday.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A two-vehicle crash on M-115 near Harding Avenue last Friday claimed the life of a Clare woman.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said Central Dispatch received the 911 call around 6:56 p.m. April 15 reporting the injury crash in Surrey Township.

The investigation of the crash revealed that a 2009 black Dodge Caliber was traveling southeast on M-115 near Harding when the driver, Jenifer Leggett, 35 of Clare, swerved to the left to avoid rear ending several vehicles that were turning into Jared’s Express Mart. The Dodge rolled several times and crossed into the path of a 2016 Ford F-250 traveling northwest. The Ford, driven by Paul Schmuckal, 46, of Traverse City, collided with the top of the Dodge.

Leggett was transported the MyMichigan Health-Clare. She died from her injuries later in that evening.

Deputies reported that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were MMR Ambulance, the Clare County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, Surrey Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Township Fire and Rescue, the Michigan State police, Aero Medical Air Ambulance, Hamilton’s Towing Service and Clute’s Towing Service.