By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Harrison school bus that had stopped for a tree in the road last Thursday was hit from behind by a motorcycle.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was eastbound on Townline Road and had to stop because of the tree that had fallen in the roadway.

A motorcycle traveling behind the bus crashed in the rear of the bus.

There were no injuries to anyone on the bus, but the motorcycle operator, a 60-year-old Harrison man, Raymond Evans, was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center – Midland for treatment of a leg injury.

The crash is still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.

