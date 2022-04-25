By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
A Harrison school bus that had stopped for a tree in the road last Thursday was hit from behind by a motorcycle.
A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was eastbound on Townline Road and had to stop because of the tree that had fallen in the roadway.
A motorcycle traveling behind the bus crashed in the rear of the bus.
There were no injuries to anyone on the bus, but the motorcycle operator, a 60-year-old Harrison man, Raymond Evans, was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center – Midland for treatment of a leg injury.
The crash is still under investigation.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.
Motorcycle rear ends school bus
