That’s it, I am not going to talk about spring anymore.

That way maybe it really will finally, actually, arrive.

Well maybe I will amend that “not talking about spring” to “after this week.”

It snowed again (Monday) and despite the fact that there wasn’t any accumulation on the ground to speak of, some accidents were reported around the area.

And, it has been cold and very windy. Seems more like early March than April, doesn’t it? In looking back through old columns though, I found it isn’t all that uncommon. In 2016 we had about eight inches of that fluffy white stuff on April 18.

Ah, Michigan….

In spite of all that, the grass is still turning a beautiful vibrant shade of green and there are now buds on nearly every tree – along the roads anyway (I haven’t seen any in our yard yet). People are reporting that their flowers are sprouting, and I expect to see a few blooms on Facebook posts anytime now.

I sure hope the weather improves, as Jack is hoping to head up to our little get-away place at Roscommon in the next few weeks and open up the camper for the season.

Despite the mostly lousy weather we have been having, there have been loads of positive things going on in the area lately.

The rain didn’t stop the people, who came from all over last Saturday to attend the 18th annual Paula Pernstill Health and Safety Fair at Farwell where there were, once again, loads of free health and safety information, free testing, demonstrations and much more. After a two-year pause due to COVID, it was a great chance for anyone to find out their blood pressure, get tested for diabetes, find out about what we can expect each decade of our lives, and see some interesting safety demonstrations. There was even a gym with booths just for the youngsters, who all seemed to be having a great time too. See some highlights of the annual event in this week’s issue…

Meanwhile, Clare Parks and Recreation sponsored their annual Easter Egg festivities, the Great EGGstravaganza, at the Clare Municipal Airport and Farwell held their annual Eggstravaganza too, both on Saturday, April 9th. The day was a bit chilly, but it wasn’t too rainy and windy for the always fun “egg drop” at the Clare airport and loads of kids were on hand to look for goodies and participate in some fun activities both there and at the Farwell event in the Village Park.

At another annual April event, Sunday the 10th was a great day for the 20th annual “A Northern Tradition,” the Mid Michigan College Foundation fundraiser. Nearly 400 people attended, and after expenses, more than $102,000 was raised for the college programs, scholarships and grants. As always, there was loads of great foods to sample, demonstrations and some pretty lucky people who won great prizes. It is always a wonderful way to support MMC. Over the years, the fundraiser has raised over $1.8 million for programs and scholarships that help Mid students, Executive Director of the Mid Foundation Tom Olver said. The fundraiser started in 2002 and has been held at Jay’s Sporting Goods every year except for two. Due to COVID, the event was cancelled in 2020 and was held virtually in 2021. The date for the 21st annual fundraiser at Jay’s Sporting Goods has already been set for April 16, 2023.

And, there’s more to come. With a little help from Mother Nature, (sunshine and warm temps) there’s still time to get out and enjoy the Earth Day Celebration along the Pere’ Marquette Rail Trail. Starting last Monday and until April 25th (next Monday) a special “Earth Day Celebration Story Walk will be held along the Rail Trail. Get your clipboard and participation sheet at the Pere’ Marquette District Library where the walk begins and ends and check there for more information.

As part of the annual Earth Day festivities, Clare high school students will be “cleaning up the community today (April 22). This event is an opportunity to celebrate spring and Earth Day by polishing the town. In addition, this is a chance for the students to give back to the community by showing their appreciation for years of support from local organizations, community groups, and businesses.

No doubt about it, snow this time of year is discouraging, but take heart readers… May is now just eight days away.

