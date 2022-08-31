Obituary: Ms. Sara Mae Ellis

Ms. Sara Mae Ellis, 75 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Serives will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 3:00 PM CST at Macedonia Baptist Church, LaFayette (Buffalo Community), AL, Pastor Darrell Jordan, Officiating. Burial will follow in the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Ms. Ellis leaves cherished memories with seven children: Donald L. Spence of Lanett, AL, James E. (Rose) Spence, Michael C. Ellis, Terry T. Ellis, Lamones S. (Crystal) Ellis, and Ariana R. Story, all of LaFayette, AL and Jeffery L. Spence, of Tuskegee, AL; twenty one grandchildren: Abria Grimmett, Britney (Derek) Watson, Carson Johnson, Devonte Spence, Erica Martin, Galijha Ellis, Jasmine Ellis, Kimberly (Sadaski) Winston, Lamartavis Ellis, Lamones Ellis, Jr., Myasia Ellis, Quintresia Ellis, Sebria Beasley, Shamarquawn Ellis, Shanteria (Alexander) Long, Terrance Avery, Teshia Brown, Torrance Avery, Cornesha Silmon, Zaiden Waldrep and Zynia Ellis; three sisters, Mary Banks of LaGrange, GA, Ella Avery of LaFayette, AL and Lilly (Bobby) Brock of Auburn, AL; one brother, Albert (Annie) Spence of LaFayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

