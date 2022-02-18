Clare County Review & Marion Press

May I Walk with You?

I was listening to a homily some time ago in which the priest said, “If you are not all-in, then you are not in at all.”
He was referring to our relationship with Jesus and the tendency for people to only listen and respond when it suits them or when it sounds good. I also heard that statement about marriage relationships, “You have to be all-in, or you are not in at all.”
Like in most organizations, only 20% of the people do the work while 80%, while being members of the organization do very little.
So, what does it mean to be “all-in”? I think it depends on the relationship. In marriage, all-in means that you commit yourself, your time, your finances, your love, and support to the person you love, without holding back. There is no room for thinking that if it gets tough, I can always get divorced.
In civil organizations it means that you go to the meetings, find out what you can do to support the group, and be present to help with whatever task is at hand. Perhaps it means that you become an officer or get on a work crew.
As a father it means that I live for my family and do my utmost best to provide for and protect them, as well as educating them. It may mean going to their sports events or other school events. Be involved. Take the family to Mass and other church services.
I think you get the picture. All too often we have people who like the idea of belonging because it sounds good or gives us a kind of status.
When I think of saints who were all-in, I think of St. Ignatius who wrote this prayer. “Take Lord, and receive all my liberty, my memory, my understanding, and my entire will, all that I have and possess. Thou hast given all to me. To Thee, O Lord, I return it. All is Thine, dispose of it wholly according to Thy will. Give me Thy love and thy grace, for this is sufficient for me.”
In Dr. Zeus’s book, Horton the Elephant says it in another way, “I meant what I said, and I said what I meant. An Elephant is faithful one hundred percent.”
Horton was all-in.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May He let His face shine upon you and give you His peace.”

