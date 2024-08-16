Out and About: County Fair, fiber, and local events

The St. Joe County Grange Fair is a little more than a month away. I’ll be volunteering as a Courtesy Cart driver, so if you see me, flag me down and I’ll take you anywhere you want to go on the fairgrounds. The Courtesy Carts are FREE and are appreciated by everyone young and old. We are limited as to where we can go, but we’ll do our best to get you as close as we can to your desired location. We are not permitted in the Midway area, and we are not allowed to accept tips. It’s our pleasure to make your visit to the fair as enjoyable as possible. I’d like to thank those sponsors who make the golf carts available.

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) has their space already confirmed for the Grange Fair, and they’d like everyone to know that they will once again be offering their Annual Cutest Pet Contest. Here are the rules to follow to be included:

Only one pet in the picture.

Only one picture per family.

No humans allowed in the picture.

There are two ways to get your picture entered. You may E-mail the picture to: arfund@hotmail.com. Please resize the picture for e-mailing. You may also mail the picture to ARF. Their address is: ARF Pet Contest, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032. Include with the picture your name, the pet’s name and your phone number.

Voting is by money placed in your pet’s jar and there will be prizes for the top-three vote-getters.

There are plenty of ads reminding us to make sure we include “Fiber” in our diet. So, what is Fiber? Fiber is found mainly in the outer layers of plants, and is an indigestible substance that passes through the body virtually unchanged, without being broken down into nutrients.

Why do we need Fiber? Fiber is an important part of the digestive process from start to finish. It slows digestion and absorption which keeps blood sugar levels at a more even level. Fiber makes food more satisfying. It makes contents of the stomach bulkier so they stay there longer, which contributes to a full feeling.

Where is Fiber found? Only plants produce Fiber. It cannot be found in animal products. The best food sources of Fiber are whole grain breads, cereals, pastas and brown rice, nuts and seeds, legumes, fruits and vegetables.

I am often asked where I find all the information that goes into this column? It’s really pretty simple. The information I just printed about Fiber, was found on a box of breakfast cereal. I also have some really funny friends.

There are two events happening this Friday, August 16, that you have to choose from. In Sturgis, Thurston Woods Village will host a Food Truck Rally and Open Mic Night from 5-9 p.m. There will be a beer and bourbon tent, plus face painting by Imagination Station.

Congratulations to Chad Spence on winning the election for St. Joseph County Sheriff. All he needs now is everyone’s support to help make St. Joe County a safe and drug-free place to live.

In Three Rivers, the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Main Street, will host the Three Rivers Promise “Dan’s Fish Fry” from 4-7 p.m. This is an All-You-Can-Eat Fish and Chicken Tenders dinner. Tickets can be purchased at the Riviera Theater and Lowry’s Books in downtown Three Rivers. Tickets for adults are $12, and kids, ages 6-12, can eat for $7. If you purchase tickets at the door, add $1. You may also call (269) 816-8710 for tickets and more information.

Friday is a great day to get Out and About and support your local communities.

S H A L O M!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.