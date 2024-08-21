Plainwell cross country teams take top honors

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

NILES—The 2024 season started on a high note for the Plainwell cross country teams.

Competing at the Niles Viking Stampede on Friday, Aug. 16, the Plainwell girls team dominated with 19 total points to outdistance runner-up Niles by 55 points. The Plainwell boys, meanwhile, eked out first place over Edwardsburg by a 42-48 margin.

Senior Claire Vos led the way for the Trojan girls, taking top individual honors with a time of 20:40.

Teammates Emma Taggett (third at 21:41), Hannah Erlandson (fourth at 21:55), Mai Nguyen (fifth at 22:18) and Josie Longcore (eight at 22:28) all joined Vos in the top 10.

The Plainwell boys had three runners break into the top 10: Donovan Ryan was third at 16:36, Hiro Nguyen was sixth at 16:57 and Billy Pipkorn was eighth at 17:36.

Trent Hanson (12th at 18:28) and Jack Sherer (13th at 18:29) rounded out the list of scoring runners for the Trojans.