Out and About: Character and a health scare

“Character is power.” – Booker T. Washington

I’d like to take a moment and share a personal experience, and thank some great people for taking care of me during a time when I needed a little special attention. On Tuesday, April 7, I had just finished my “Heart Healthy” session at the Beacon Wellness Pavilion in Three Rivers. This group meets twice a week and we work on Cardio and Aerobics for one hour, twice a week. At the end of each session, we have our vitals taken to make sure we are healthy enough to go home. I was the last to be checked and when called in to have my blood pressure and heart-rate monitored, I felt a little dizzy and light-headed.

As I was about to take a seat, I collapsed and fell onto the chair. Meg Rimer, our instructor, caught me and after making sure I was okay, she had someone call 911. While asking me a few questions, she gave me some water, which made me feel a lot better. She also checked my blood sugar level, which turned out to be okay. Paramedics arrived and strongly suggested that I be taken to the ER for further examination. Paramedics Seth Kulpinski and his partner loaded me in the ambulance and safely delivered me to the ER.

After checking me in, Anna, Lilly and Rachel hooked me up to a machine and made me comfortable with a warm blanket. During my three-hour stay, I had numerous tests done and by 3 p.m., I was on my way home with a clean bill of health.

I am very thankful for Meg Rimer and the staff at Beacon Wellness for their quick thinking and personal attention. Thanks also to Dan and my other classmates for making sure I was okay. Kudos also to the Emergency Room staff at Beacon Health for their kind attention. Sometimes, patients complain about emergency room care, but I’ll never be one of them. Those that do complain, should try to recall what kind of patient they might have been. We here in St. Joe County are very fortunate to have the best first-responders in existence. Becoming a member at the Beacon Wellness Pavilion is smart.

See you all Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

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