Plainwell Schools share transportation information

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
The 2005-26 school year official began for Plainwell Community Schools on Monday, Aug. 25, with a half day of classes.
And with the resumption of school, district officials wanted to share some reminders from the transportation department when it came to bus operations:
- Bus riders should be out 10 minutes before their pick up time.
- If you do not have a designated bus stop listed on the transportation route, your student can go to the nearest bus stop to be picked up.
- If you had a stop last year and you do not see it listed, please find where it would fall within the route schedule on the first day. Bus route updates will be made as needed.
- Please be aware that stops may be adjusted or updated based on overall ridership for each route.
- Elementary families: Please note that during the first couple weeks of school as the bus routes get established, the buses usually leave the elementary buildings later than normal for the afternoon routes, causing students to arrive home later than normal.
- Take note of what bus students are picked up on in the morning, as well as asking the driver where drop-off will be in the afternoon.
- PCS Transportation is happy to share that they will continue to use BusRight for the 2025-26 school year. The BusRight app allows you to keep track of your child’s school bus route to and from school directly from your smartphone. Families are asked to check their email for additional information.
- If you have an elementary student at Gilkey or Starr elementaries, please ensure that they know their drop-off building for the morning route.
- Families can check their email for 2025-26 back to school transportation information.
More information about the PSC tran-sportation department can be found at plainwellschools.org/page/transportation. For a copy of the district’s 2025-26 transportation rules, please visit http://bit.ly/3HRe6md.
For questions regarding PCS transportation or a student’s bus route, families are asked to email Elaine Negus at elaine.negus@plainwellschools.org or call (269) 685-8080.