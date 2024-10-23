SPS eyes principal for superintendent slot

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools board was set to interview the district’s one internal applicant — middle/high school principal Mark Neidlinger — for superintendent to replace the retiring Tim Travis. The public was invited to attend.

Travis announced this summer he planned to retire Dec. 31. The Michigan Leadership Institute has facilitated search for his replacement, set to end with a new person in place by Jan. 1, 2025.

Neidlinger became principal here in 2018, replacing Travis, who had moved from that job to superintendent in late 2017 and done double duties in the interim.

Neidlinger, a Jenison native, had been principal at Walden Green Montessori in Spring Lake since 2013 and an educator in Chicago before then.

Travis, who moved from SMHS principal to SPS superintendent himself, has worked 20 years for the district.

“We are pleased,” said board president Laura Zangara, “to have an internal candidate who is qualified and knows our district and community.”

Will there be other interviews? “The MLI,” said board member Nicole Lewis, “has advised we post the position internally first. Then, should the board decide after interviews we should open search externally, we should do so.”

“The board,” said Zangara, “is ready to learn more about Mr. Neidlinger’s leadership attributes related to the superintendency and consider what he has to offer our students, staff, and community.

“As always, the board values input,” Zangara said.