Plainwell hosts informational meeting for Battle of the Books

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
Battle of the Books has become an annual tradition for area elementary school students.
A quiz-bowl-style competition designed for students in grades three through five, Battle of the Books features three rounds of seven questions based on six books selected by organizers.
Plainwell students who are interested in participating—or parents/guardians who are interested in serving as coaches—in the 2026 Battle of Books have the opportunity to learn more at an informational meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
The meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gilkey Elementary School media center.
“More information and sign-up details will be shared through building communications soon,” organizers said in social media post. “In the meantime, if your student is interested in participating or you are interested in becoming a coach, we invite you to attend (the meeting).”
The books selected for this year’s Battle—which will take place in February—are:
- “Catching a Story Fish” by Janice Harrington
- “Punished” by David Lubar
- “Escape from Mr. Lemoncell’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein
- “Danger on the Mountain: True Stories of Extreme Adventure” by Greg Treinish
- “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin
- “Fish in a Tree” by Linda Mullaly Hunt
“The goal of BOTB is to encourage reading, grow student’s teamwork skills and have fun,” organizers said.
The Plainwell participants will practice with their teams from November through February in preparation for the competition.
In the past, Battle of the Books consisted primarily of the elementary schools from Plainwell and Otsego. Two years ago, Hopkins and Martin schools were added to the mix.