A Ribbon Cutting for the newly renovated Harrison Chamber of Commerce office was held June 23rd. Shown here (from left) are Chamber Director Vickie Buckley, Chamber Director Jeff Dupuis, Chamber Secretary Tori Bailey, Chamber President Kristine Stevens, Executive Director Susan Freeman, Chamber Director Corinne Williamson, Chamber Vice President (and new City Manager) Justin Cavanaugh and Chamber Director Tracey Connelly (former Chamber Secretary and recently retired Harrison City Manager).

The Harrison Chamber has a new look after renovations were completed on the interior of their offices in the Hardy-Bonham building at 426 North Clare Avenue (Suite 103).

Chamber Executive Director Susan Freeman said they moved into the renovated space May 20 and the office hours are now 10 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Stop in and see their new fixtures and décor.

They are renting the Suite until a more permanent location is found for the Chamber. Executive Director Susan Freeman said, “We are looking at purchasing the City-owned old Department of Natural Resources building and working on fundraising.” In fact, they are accepting donations and looking at grants that would help to purchase the new place. Susan said she doesn’t know how much they will need, not yet anyway.