Patrick Lee Leonard, of Marion, was welcomed into the arms of his loving LORD and SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after a long, hard fought and determined battle against cancer, he went home with family by his side. He was 73.

Pat was born on March 16, 1949, in Pontiac, Michigan to Kenneth and Berneice (Sueper) Leonard. He grew up downstate in West Bloomfield and graduated from Walled Lake High School, before answering the call of duty and entering the United States Air Force. Pat enlisted at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in November of 1968. He was a proud veteran and served as a Master Sergeant, making a career for over 22 years with the military. Following the time stationed in Alaska, he began working with Alaskan Airlines for a number of years before an eventual retirement and relocation to Northern Michigan. As Pat made his home in Marion, he met the former, Brenda Kay Salisbury and the two were wed at the Marion Baptist Church on October 21, 2006.

Pat loved nature, the great outdoors, and could often be found enjoying the many birds that would come visit, to eat and make their homes in the beautiful yard that the LORD blessed them with. He liked to spend time hunting, and fishing with friends and family. Pat was passionate about studying all the aspects of the LORD’S creations; including astronomy, and the vast creations of nature; also sharing that knowledge with others, in hopes that others would find their way to the LORD, JESUS CHRIST for true salvation and love. Pat attended the Marion Baptist Church and was very active and faithful. He spent countless hours helping out in the kitchen, as well as spending time decorating the church, and putting up meaningful messages on both the corner sign and the bulletin boards. Pat helped out wherever he could. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post #6015 in Marion. His strong faith in JESUS CHRIST was evident by his golden and giving heart. Pat will be missed by many and remembered often around the table during coffee talks and by those he served with and for.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Kay Leonard of Marion; his son, Aaron (Carrie) Leonard of Milliken, Colorado; grandson, Parker; his daughter, Robyn (Alfredo) Ferradas of Corona, CA; grandchildren, Alfredo, Diego, Marcela and Gabriela; his daughter, Heather (Cole) Tracy of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Annalie and Rhett; his mother-in-law, Joyce Anne Salisbury; siblings, Linda (John) Green, Dennis (Emma) Leonard, Cheryl (Robert) Priestly, Bonny (Les) Bayha, Terry (Cheryl) Leonard, Claire Ziobro, Alan (Mary) Leonard, Bryan (Trudy) Leonard, and Rosemary (Tony) Wilson; sister-in-law, Kim Leonard; brother-in-law, Jeff (Eva) Salisbury; sister-in-law, Jennifer Salisbury; brother-in-law,Greg (Deanna) Salisbury; many much loved nieces and nephews;as well as many other loving family members, friends, and the Marion Community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marianne; and his brothers, Raymond, Timothy, and Barry; father-in-law, R. Lee “Skip” Salisbury; sister-in-law, Teresa Leonard; and brother’s-in-law, Kurt Ziobro, and Brent Salisbury.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion, MI. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday July 9, 2022 at Marion Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Chaplain James Martin and Rev. Dennis Williams.

Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions may be directed to, Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac, MI, the Marion Food Pantry, or Samaritan’s Purse Ministry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.